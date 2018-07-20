Lin-Manuel Miranda to make directorial debut

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his feature film directorial debut with “Tick, Tick Boom!” for Imagine Entertainment.

The movie will be based on the autobiographical musical by “Rent” playwright Jonathan Larson, reports variety.com.

“Tick, Tick Boom!” tells the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice. Larson first performed the piece as a solo work in 1990. After his death in 1996, playwright David Auburn revised the musical and premiered it off-Broadway in 2001.

Miranda, who starred in a 2014 stage production of “Tick, Tick Boom!”, will also produce the film, alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Entertainment’s Julie Oh.

Playwright and TV writer Steven Levenson will write the screen adaptation.

“Jonathan Larson’s captivating storytelling in ‘Rent’ first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences,” Miranda said.

“But it was ‘Tick, Tick Boom!’ that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright,” he added.

–IANS

nv/rb