Linda Hunt recovering after car crash

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Linda Hunt says her health is improving after her car crash.

The Morristown, New Jersey-born actress, 73, shared her health update by issuing a statement to CBS2 Los Angeles on Tuesday in the wake of a car accident in which she was involved on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I was involved in a minor traffic accident and taken to the hospital,” the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star said.

“I’m pleased to report I’m recovering well and have no serious injuries. Thank you for all the well wishes! I’m looking forward to starting production on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ later this summer.”

Hunt, who appeared alongside Roseanne Barr in 1989’s “She-Devil”, was visibly shaken following the incident which remains under investigation.

–IANS

