Lindsay Lohan to move back to US

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Lindsay Lohan says she is planning to move back to the US to revive her career as an actor and singer.

In an interview in CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, the 33-year-old actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, opened up about her plans for 2020, reports people.com.

Asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan said: “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan is slated to star in “Among The Shadows”, which is slated to release on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan’s first role in a feature film since 2013’s “The Canyons”.

She followed up her interview with an Instagram post that read: “The future is bright! Let us all give love, light and peace”.

