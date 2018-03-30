Link Himachal tourist spot Chail with air: MP

Shimla, April 4 (IANS) Shimla MP Virender Kashyap on Wednesday sought to link the famous tourist spot Chail in Himachal Pradesh with air, saying it will help boost tourism.

Kashyap raised this demand at a meeting with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha in New Delhi.

He urged the Minister to cover Chail, situated at an altitude of 2,250 m and home to the world’s highest cricket ground, under the regional connectivity scheme — Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik — (RCS-UDAN) Round II so as to facilitate the movement of tourists in Shimla region.

He said on an average 10 lakh international and domestic tourists annually visit the famous hill station, the erstwhile summer retreat of the Maharaja of Patiala.

Kashyap also demanded to increase the daily frequency of flights in Shimla and deployments of bigger aircraft on the Delhi-Shimla route to meet the growing demand of the passengers.

At present only one flight of Alliance Air is being operated between New Delhi and the state capital.

–IANS

