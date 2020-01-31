LinkedIn CEO steps down, updates profile

San Francisco, Feb 6 (IANS) After heading the professional networking community for over a decade, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner has announced he is stepping down from the role.

In an announcement, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said Senior Vice President of Product, Ryan Roslansky, will become the CEO on June 1.

Currently in charge of global product strategy, Roslansky will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Weiner, who joined the company in December 2008 will move into the role of an Executive Chairman.

“Under his leadership, we’ve grown from 338 to more than 16,000 employees in over 30 offices around the world, our membership base has increased from 33 million to nearly 675 million members, and our revenue has increased from $78 million to more than $7.5 billion in the trailing twelve months,’ the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

LinkedIn currently has 675 million members — up from 610 million a year ago.

“Our customers, who helped grow our trailing 12 month revenue to $7.5B, are leveraging LinkedIn’s talent, marketing, sales and learning products to grow their companies,” said the company.

Tomer Cohen, currently Vice President of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, will become LinkedIn’s head of product effective June 1, 2020.

–IANS

na/in