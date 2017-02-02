Listen to the heart to master your life: Meditation guide Daaji

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) We can master our life simply by listening to our heart again and again, says the practitioner of “Heartfulness Meditation” Kamlesh D. Patel, affectionately known as Daaji.

“And the whole exercise of fine-tuning the heart with the mind is through this meditation on the heart. That is why we call this process ‘Heartfulness Meditation’,” said Daaji, who practices this mediation method, which, according to him, has little to do with religion.

The best thing about this meditation technique, however, is that it requires no rigorous training and the effects can be felt the moment you sit for meditation in the comfort of your home and close your eyes, as long as your heart is prepared, added Daaji, who provides free online master classes for the uninitiated and the willing.

The meditation master classes with Daaji combine ancient wisdom and modern science to help people understand the nature of mind and consciousness, the role of the nervous system and how to move from stress to relaxation within minutes.

“The heart is the most mysterious thing and the most beautiful thing that we can have,” Daaji, a spiritual guide in the Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation, told IANS in an e-mail interview.

Over 800,000 people worldwide accessed the online master classes by Daaji in January, the Heartfulness Institute, which offers a rich variety of simple, gradual relaxation and meditation solutions.

These classes aim to provide an opportunity to many more people to learn the introductory Heartfulness techniques, empowering individuals and institutions with a set of simple and effective techniques that are easily integrated into hectic modern living.

Daaji explained that to start the process, one needs to gently sit and relax with eyes very softly closed.

“Think of the presence, of the source of the light within the heart. That is all. Stay on this one idea and go ahead with this one idea for as long as you can,” he noted.

“Even if it takes an hour to achieve twenty-three hours of a good day, it is a good investment of time – the choice is yours,” Daaji said.

