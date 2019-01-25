Literacy essential to battle poverty: Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says education is essential to break the cycle of poverty.

“I truly believe that literacy and education are essential for an individual to realise their full potential and to break the cycle of poverty,” Aditi said in a statement.

Aditi has been one of the foremost supporter of the NGO Teach For Change, which works to improve literacy and reading skills among children from low income communities studying in government schools.

She will also unveil a nationwide launch of the Pega Teach For Change movement — which is an expansion of the initiative to eight Indian cities for the upcoming academic year.

“I am very glad that Teach For Change is launching a nationwide movement and I pledge my support to the initiative and encourage all committed citizens who want to make a difference to sign up for the program and volunteer to teach,” she added.

–IANS

sug/sim/dc/mr