Little Mix’s Jesy blasts Piers Morgan

London, Nov 20 (IANS) Singer Jesy Nelson has called journalist Piers Morgan a ” silly twat”, following his offensive comments about her band Little Mix’s latest single.

On Monday, Morgan slammed Little Mix on his “Good Morning Britain” show, saying the girls use nudity to sell their latest album “LM5”, reports metro.co.uk.

But the journalist’s comment did not go well with Jesy.

During an appearance on a radio show, when band members were asked about Morgan, Jesy said: “Of course (we’re not surprised). He is a silly twat.”

After being called “silly twat” by the “black Magic” hitmaker, Piers took to Twitter and wrote: “If you’re brave enough Little Mix – come on ‘Good Morning Britain’ tomorrow and say what you’ve just been saying about me on Radio One to my face.”

–IANS

sim/nv/bg