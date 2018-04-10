‘Little Singham’ 100 Times larger than ‘Singham’: Rohit Shetty

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who launched animation series ‘Little Singham’A in collaboration with Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picture here on Tuesday, said that the animation series is 100 times larger than the real “Singham”.

About the scale of the animation series, Shetty said: “It is animation, so there are no restrictions. So watch out for full-on action in ‘Singham’. This is animation and quite unique. Even as kids when I used to watch animations, it had over the top and larger than life visuals.

“Now we have CGI and visual effects, so ‘Little Singham’ will be larger than life, the character itself is larger than life. Even the animation will be 100 times larger and more for kids, than what I did in Singham.”

Shetty, known for his comic-action drama and super hit franchises like “Singham” and “Golmaal”,also admitted that he has the aspiration to make a “kids movie with kids”.

“I would love to make a film with kids. If I get the right subject, definitely, I want to experiment with kids. Most of my films are childlike anyways.

“I need a good subject. In fact, I was planning it once but it didn’t turn out well but I would definitely make kid movie with kids one day,” said the “Chennai Express” director.

“Little Singham” is inspired by the superhit film series “Singham” starring Ajay Devgn. This is an original kid’s content series in India and will be aired in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez collaboration “Little Singham” will air on television in April 2018.

–IANS

