Live shows give me a big thrill: Tulsi Kumar

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar says doing live shows give her a big thrill.

The singer, who delivered a baby boy in December last year, says she is “itching to get back on stage”.

“I’m getting back to my live performances which is an all-time high for me so I have my series of concerts lined up in Delhi, Surat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and my international concert in Bahrain,” Tulsi said in a statement to IANS.

“Doing live shows gives me a big thrill and I am itching to get back on stage,” she added.

The daughter of Gulshan Kumar has also worked with singer-songwriter Guru Randhaw on a new single “Raat ka maaal”.

–IANS

sug/ks