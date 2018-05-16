Lively gets ‘Deadpool’ nail art for Reynolds

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Actress Blake Lively supported actor and husband Ryan Reynolds with a “Deadpool” inspired manicure to the premiere of his new movie “Deadpool 2”.

The “A Simple Favour” star’s choice of nail art caught the attention of fans after she opted for a design by celebrity manicurist Elle, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The eye-catching design featured glossy black polish with a “Deadpool” heart and a portrait of the superhero’s mask, as well as a sparkling ‘X’ on her left forefinger, referencing the movie which is part of the X-Men franchise.

Captioning a photograph of the pair on Instagram, the manicurist wrote: “Deadpool’s wifey.”

–IANS

dc/rb