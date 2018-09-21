Livepool keep up the pace in EPL as Man City back in form

London, Sep 24 (IANS) All good things must come to an end, but not for Liverpool it seems as they extended their 100 percent record to six games in the English Premier League with a 3-0 win at home over Southampton.

Questions had been raised beforehand about Southampton’s defence and they were answered after just 10 minutes when Liverpool took the lead thanks to an own goal and from then on it was downhill all the way for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who had done the job by halftime with further goals from Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chelsea lost their 100 percent record, but remain unbeaten after a 0-0 draw away to West Ham United.

West Ham coach Manuel Pellegrino is nicknamed ‘the Engineer’ for the way he slowly builds his teams and his side’s display showed that at times it is important to show patience with coaches after a poor start to the season.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard was less hazardous than usual as West Ham swamped Chelsea in the middle of the park and perhaps the visitors paid for their efforts in Thursday’s Europa League game in Greece.

Chelsea’s dropped points allowed Manchester City to move into second place with a clinical 5-0 win away to Cardiff.

It always looked as if it was going to be a bad time to face Pep Guardiola’s side after their Champions defeat in midweek and that’s how it turned out.

Kun Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Gundogan scored three goals in a 12 minute spell before the break to put the result beyond doubt, while two goals from Riyad Mahrez in the second half put the icing on a cake against a rival who look favourites for a swift return to the Championship.

Harry Kane was back on the score-sheet and looking sharper than in recent matches as Tottenham won 2-1 away to Brighton to end a three-game losing streak, while Watford remain in the top four with a 1-1 draw away to Fulham in an entertaining match.

Watford will feel they should have done better than just Andre Grey’s first half goal against a rival that improved after the break.

Newly promoted Wolves once again showed their claws with a brave 1-1 draw away to Manchester United, who are now eight points behind Liverpool.

Fred looked to have put Jose Mourinho’s side on their way, but Joao Moutinho levelled for Wolves in the second half and Adama Traore’s late cameo for the visitors means Nuno Espiritu Santo was probably the happier of two Portuguese coaches at the end of the game.

Leicester City bounced back after last weekend’s thrashing to Bournemouth with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield with England Under-21 player James Maddison the inspiration in attack and hinting he may make the step up to full international before too long.

Huddersfield are still struggling and are now at the bottom with just two points after Burnley suddenly kick-started their season with a 4-0 win at home to Bournemouth. Aaron Lennon provided two assists, while Ashley Barnes scored twice to leave Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe lamenting that despite having 62 percent of the ball, his side had been well beaten. “There are lessons for us to learn,” he admitted.

Finally Newcastle United failed to win again as they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace and next weekend’s home game against Leicester City is starting to look vital for Rafael Benitez and his men.

