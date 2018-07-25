Liverpool beat Man City in International Champions Cup match

East Rutherford (US), July 26 (IANS) English Premier League team Liverpool defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the International Champions Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane opened the scoring after 54 minutes on Wednesday, assisted by Bernardo Silva. Eygptian star Mohamed Salah levelled the game just eight minutes later, reports Xinhua news agency.

Liverpool’s forward Sadio Mane added a penalty in the 94th minutes, helping Liverpool clinch the victory.

Riyad Mahrez, who just joined Manchester City for a club-record 60 million pounds, made his second appearance for the club. He debuted on Friday in the first match of the pre-season tournament, in which Manchester City was defeated by Borussia Dortmund.

Now in its sixth year, the International Champions Cup is a pre-season tournament that has been held every summer since 2013. This year, the tournament kicked off on July 20 and will conclude on August 11.

Eighteen elite clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus will play in a total of 27 matches to be held in the United States, Singapore, and Europe.

