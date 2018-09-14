Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1, continue 5-game undefeated start to season

London, Sep 15 (IANS) Continuing their five-game undefeated start to the 2018/2019 English Premier League (EPL) season, Liverpool rode on goals from midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and striker Roberto Firmino to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 here on Saturday.

It was a scoreless match here at Wembley Stadium for both Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but the Reds found ways to score despite the Spur’s dominant possession throughout, which they failed to capitalise on, reports Efe.

Senegal winger Sadio Mane netted for Liverpool just 44 seconds into the match, but it was ruled offside.

Netherlands midfielder Wijnaldum scored in the 39th minute on a header from inside the box off a corner kick, clinching his first EPL away goal since joining the Reds in July 2016.

After the break, Brazil striker Firmino nailed the second goal in the 54th minute, making the most of the ball that the Spurs’ Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm failed to catch.

Argentina substitute Erik Lamela closed the gap in the third minute of stoppage time on a close-range left-footed shot off a cross from Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, but it was too late to rally back.

Liverpool is in the top spot with 15 points, while Tottenham is provisionally fifth with nine points, having collected three wins and two defeats.

