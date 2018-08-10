Liverpool begin EPL season with 4-0 rout of West Ham

Liverpool, Aug 12 (IANS) Liverpool FC began their 2018/2019 English Premier League (EPL) football season in an overwhelming fashion, crushing West Ham United FC 4-0 at the Anfield stadium here on Sunday.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah opened his account for the new season only 19 minutes into the game, notching his 20th goal in as many EPL home matches, reports Efe.

The 2017-18 EPL top scorer made the most of a low cross from Andrew Robertson, putting the ball home with a right-foot close-range touch.

Then, Senegal’s Sadio Mane scored a brace, with the first of them coming seconds before the intermission in a carbon copy of Salah’s goal, but this time he was assisted by James Milner.

Eight minutes after the break, he struck again, prevailing over Polish keeper Lukasz Fabianski in a one-on-one situation.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge scored the fourth goal in the 88th minute, just seconds after taking the field.

Thus, the Jürgen Klopp-coached side sits on top of the EPL table with three points, pending the Arsenal-Manchester City clash, while West Ham fell to the bottom.

The German coach’s lineup included two of his new acquisitions: Brazil keeper Alisson Becker and Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, while Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri and Brazilian player Fabinho started on the bench.

“A very good start, for sure. Yes, it’s a start – perfect as well because we won the game. For us it was not perfect, but really good. Nobody knows exactly how well you did or how worthy your pre-season is,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s website.

Klopp also confirmed that Croatian defender Dejan Lovren is facing a short spell on the sidelines due to a pelvis issue.

In other EPL action on Sunday, Southampton FC played to a 0-0 draw with visitor Burnley FC.

–IANS

pur/sed