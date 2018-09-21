Liverpool coach Klopp backs Salah

London, Sep 22 (IANS) Liverpool’s German coach Jurgen Klopp has backed his Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, whose form was questioned by some fans.

After a record-breaking season, Salah has failed to score since notching the Reds’ winner against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 25 and was partially responsible for Paris Saint Germain’s second goal in their UEFA Champions League clash, reports Efe news.

“It’s so important in these games especially, so that says everything about him, that he is really ready to work for the team in these moments and it’s a completely normal situation for an offensive player that you have times when you don’t score. But he is still a threat,” Klopp said at a press conference on the eve of Saturday’s Premier League match against Southampton.

Klopp, set for his 600th match as a coach, also said that the Reds’ Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino was ready to play, but Klopp did not give a clue about his starting lineup.

Firmino sustained an injury as he was poked in the eye by Jan Vertonghen during the Reds’ 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Having been left out of the starting lineup, Firmino was inserted as a substitute and scored the winner against PSG.

Due to the injury, Firmino has been training wearing protective glasses similar to the ones retired Dutch player Edgar Davids used to wear.

–IANS

kk/bg