Liverpool edge Wolves 2-1 for 14th straight PL win

London, Jan 24 (IANS) Liverpool got a goal with six minutes left in regulation to prevail 2-1 over Wolverhampton and extend their Premier League winning streak to 14 matches.

With the hard-fought away victory on Thursday evening, the league-leading Reds are unbeaten in their last 40 games in the English top flight, reports Efe news.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have 67 points from 23 outings, 16 points more than second-place Manchester City.

Though, Klopp and Reds supporters will be worried about the injury that forced Sadio Mane to leave the game in the 30th minute.

Wolverhampton are seventh, level with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on points at 34, but trailing those clubs on goal difference.

Liverpool, in pursuit of their first domestic league title in 30 years, came into Thursday’s game having not dropped points in the league since October’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The visitors went up 1-0 just eight minutes into the contest at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton after captain Jordan Henderson got his head to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s well-placed corner kick.

Wolves kept their composure and generated chances for the equaliser. Matt Doherty fired wide off a corner and Raul Jimenez saw his shot blocked by Reds defender Virgil van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah forced a save from home goalkeeper Rui Patricio early in the second half. At the other end of the pitch, defender Joe Gomez came to the aid of Liverpool keeper Alisson, turning aside an effort by Pedro Neto.

To nobody’s surprise, the Wolverhampton goal came from Jimenez, who received the ball from Patricio and found Adama Traore open on the right side.

Traore then delivered a perfect cross to the Mexican international, who made it 1-1 in the 51st minute.

Emboldened, Wolves flew forward in hopes of derailing the Liverpool juggernaut and both Traore and Jimenez posed problems for Alisson.

The sides were still level with 10 minutes to go and the hosts seemed set to take at least a point from the match until the 84th minute, when Salah and Henderson combined to set up Roberto Firmino’s winner.

