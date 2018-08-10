Liverpool FC report forward Salah for driving while using mobile phone

Liverpool, Aug 14 (IANS) Liverpool FC’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah could face charges for using his mobile phone while driving, after his club passed a video of the incident to the police.

The video shows Salah at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz surrounded by fans, but continuing to look at his phone while driving, reports Xinhua news agency.

Merseyside Police issued a tweet confirming they had been made aware of a video believed to show the footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving, adding that it had been passed to the relevant department.

Liverpool FC also said they were aware of the video, adding that, after discussion with Salah, they had made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture.

Liverpool also confirmed that the matter would be dealt with internally and that neither club nor player would be commenting on the matter.

Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season and opened his account for the new campaign on Saturday, as Liverpool defeated West Ham 4-0 at Anfield to go top of the Premier League.

