Liverpool keeper Karius suffered concussion

London, June 5 (IANS) Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion during the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, doctors who treated the German five days after the match at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said.

“After carefully reviewing game footage and integrating a detailed history — including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms — physical examinations and objective metrics, we have concluded that Karius sustained a concussion during the match,” Dr. Ross Zafonte and Lenore Herget said in a statement on Monday.

The German goalkeeper was at fault in two of Real Madrid’s three goals during Liverpool’s 1-3 loss in Kiev.

“Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance,” the statement added, but did not specify when Karius suffered the concussion.

“We expect that with treatment and by following prescribed activity protocols he will continue to improve. We have encouraged vigilance and an emphasis on safety in his eventual return to full activity,” the statement said.

