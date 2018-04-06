Liverpool’s Salah could feature in Man City away leg

Manchester, April 9 (IANS) Liverpool’s head coach Jurgen Klopp said he could count on his star forward Mohamed Salah for the second leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixture against Manchester City.

Egypt international Salah opened the scoring in the first-leg 3-0 routing of the Manchester club but came off around the 50th minute with a muscle injury, reported Efe.

At a press conference at the City Academy in Manchester, Klopp said a final decision on Salah’s part in the starting eleven would be made on Tuesday ahead of the Man City clash but that he was optimistic that the clinical finisher would be available.

Although Liverpool holds a 3-0 aggregate going into the Etihad Stadium tie, Klopp said the Reds would still look to win the second leg.

