Livestock census to start from October 1

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India’s 20th livestock census will be held from October 1 in all districts, in which data will be collected using tablets and computers, an official said on Friday.

“The initiatives on collection of breed-wise reliable information of various species will give vital information for determination of threatened indigenous breeds and to take initiatives for their conservation,” according to a release.

The breed-wise livestock census will be helpful for framing policies or programmes for breed improvement, it added.

A mobile application software has been developed, which is expected to help in reducing the time gap in data collection, data processing and report generation.

“The enumeration will be done in all villages and urban wards. Various species of animals (cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, pony, mule, donkey camel, dog, rabbit and elephant)/ poultry birds (fowl, duck, emu, turkeys, quail and other poultry birds) possessed by the households, household enterprises/ non-household enterprises and institutions will be counted at their site,” read the release.

