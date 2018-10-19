Lloyd Stevens to train Jr. NTR for Rajamouli’s film

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Well-known celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens, who has trained Indian stars such as Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, will take care of Telugu actor Jr. NTR’s look for his upcoming yet-untitled film with S.S. Rajamouli.

Currently dubbed as “RRR”, Rajamouli’s film will also star Ram Charan, who will be sharing screen space with NTR for the first time.

On Monday, Lloyd took to Twitter to make the announcement. He reunites with Jr. NTR after working with him in Telugu action drama “Aravinda Sametha”.

“Great to meet up with legendary director Rajamouli sir to discuss Tarak’s next look for RRR movie. Very excited about this one (sic),” Lloyd tweeted.

To be made on a rumoured budget of Rs 300 crore, the film is tipped to be a boxing drama featuring NTR and Ram Charan as brothers.

In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.

“The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs 300 crore,” he said, adding that the film will be a visual treat.

Both NTR and Ram Charan are said to have signed the project without listening to the script.

“I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I’m yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon,” Ram Charan had told reporters while promoting “Rangasthalam”.

–IANS

