Loan defaulters fleeing UAE to India can’t escape law

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Loan defaulters and convicts in other civil cases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will no longer be able to escape the law and flee to India after a gazette notification by the Indian Ministry of Law and Justice.

The January 18 notification declares the Gulf country as a “reciprocating territory” for the purpose of Code of Civil Procedure and identifying superior courts here, thereby facilitating execution of UAE civil court orders through the Indian courts.

The notification reads: “In exercise of powers conferred by Explanation 1 to Section 44A of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908), the Central government hereby declares the United Arab Emirates to be a reciprocating territory for the purposes of the said Section and the following courts in the UAE to be superior courts of that territory.”

It listed federal and local courts across the UAE that were identified as superior courts.

The notification comes as part of a 1999 agreement between the UAE and India related to cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

The move will help in execution of civil verdicts in financial and divorce cases.

–IANS

san/tsb