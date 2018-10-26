Local manufacturing of Jaguar’s petrol ‘F-PACE’ commenced

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL) has commenced the local manufacturing of petrol powered Jaguar’s SUV “F-PACE”, priced at Rs 63.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

“In the two years since its launch in India, the Jaguar ‘F-PACE’ has captivated the imagination of Jaguar fans and our discerning customers,” Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, JLRIL was quoted as saying in a statement.

“With the launch of the locally manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the ‘F-PACE’, the appeal of our first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced,” it added.

–IANS

ravi-rv/vc