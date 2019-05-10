Locals demands death for accused involved in Dhruv Tyagi’s murder

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Four days after the murder of Dhruv Tyagi in a west Delhi area, hundreds of locals on Thursday joined the victim’s family in a condolence meeting in Basai Darapur village and demanded death penalty for the accused.

During the condolence meeting held at Tyagi Dharamshala, the people demanded the Delhi government pay a compensation of Rs 5 crore to Dhruv Tyagi’s family and offer government jobs for his daughter and son.

They also demanded early arrest of all the accused at large and “death by hanging” in punishment for them.

They also alleged that there should be strong police patrolling and tenant verification in the area.

“In similar incidents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would meet the victim’s family members and offer immediate financial asistance, but in the Dhruv Tyagi case, the Delhi CM has not met the family,” said Sudhir Tyagi, a resident.

During the condolence meeting, workers of a Hindu outfit tried to give a communal colour to the event. They shouted religious slogans, but were ignored by the locals. A strong police team, headed by DCP Monika Bharwadwaj, removed the activists from the hall.

The Hindu activists later protested at the main Moti Nagar and Najafgarh road and stopped traffic for some time. They were dispersed by the local police.

Heavy police force was deputed in the area to keep the situation under control.

“We organized a condolence meeting of my brother, Dhruv Tyagi, but some people tried to turn it into a Maha Panchayat. We have made it clear that his death should not be given any communal angle. We have requested police officers to strengthen the police presence as there could be groups in the area who would try to make it a communal issue. Some anti-social elements have already circulated messages on WhatsApp,” said Tapeshwar Tyagi, the victims’ brother.

“Today I along with Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sanjay Singh, met Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik and told him that there was a police post in the area, but it has been lying vacant for the last couple of years. Patnaik promised us that police presence would be strengthened,” He said.

The prime accused, Shamsher Alam, is still at large. The police have arrested his wife and sister, his son, Shamsher Alam and two other juvenile sons.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Dhruv Tyagi, who worked as a businessman, was returning home along with his daughter from a hospital.

When they were near their residence, four of the family members of Shamsher Alam staying in the neighbourhood, passed lewd remarks on Tyagi’s daughter following which there was a scuffle.

During the scuffle, the accused persons stabbed Tyagi and his son.

Tyagi later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital while his son is undergoing treatment.

