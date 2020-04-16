Lockdown diaries: Farmville time in B-Town!

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) With the COVID-19 lockdown shutting everyone in their homes, B-Town denizens are constantly looking for new ways to stay occupied. A popular means that has emerged for our celebrities is organic farming. Many of them are busy growing organic vegetables and fruits in their garden, while some have taken up the task of keeping the garden clean.

Bhumi Pednekar has decided to learn the science of hydroponics farming or soil-less gardening from her mother during this lockdown.

“My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I’m proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week!” the actress informed a few days ago.

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a video where she can be seen “cleaning and tending to the garden” with a broom. The actress shared another video last week where she was teaching her son how to pluck organic brinjals from their garden, and at the same time ensuring the child didn’t touch the green chillies.

“One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Aditya Roy Kapur also recently shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sweeping dry leaves in the garden with a broom.

Mouni Roy in a recent Instagram post shared photographs of freshly-plucked organic tomatoes from her garden. The actress also regularly waters her flower plants.

Mouni’s organic tomatoes can have a tough competition from Raveena Tandon who shared pictures of her “homegrown” tomatoes on Instagram. “Homegrown tomatoes! We forget how simple things in life can bring such joy…” expressed Raveena.

The lockdown season has also turned Juhi Chawla into an organic farmer. The actress shared pictures where she can be seen planting tomatoes and preparing beds for coriander and fenugreek. Juhi called it her “Naya kaam” (new task)!

Payal Ghosh recently shared photographs where she can be seen brooming her garden and taking care of plants. “Had fun gardening, it’s relaxing way to get in touch with nature, also good for mind and body… always overlooked it…you never know, sometimes critical times also teach you good things.. as it is rightly said, ‘Never Stop Learning Because Life Never Stops Teaching’,” wrote the actress on Instagram.

In a recent tweet, Dia Mirza expressed: “Favourite chore of the day – watering the garden. Maali kaka is staying home. Staying safe. So we take turns to water the garden in our co-op.”

Organic farming could sure be a nice alternative career option for a few in B-Town!

–IANS

abh/vnc/pgh