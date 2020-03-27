Lockdown Diaries: Jaiveer Shergill cooks mixed vegetable

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Congress spokesperson and lawyer Jaiveer Shergill, who is on a ’21-Day-21-Dish’ challenge cooked mixed vegetables on day 3 of the shutdown.

“Day 3 Lockdown-3rd Dish Learnt -Basic Simple Mixed Vegetables tossed in Butter -Gobi + Carrot + Beans + Potato + 50gms Butter + Salt + Pepper + CheeseA “21 Day -21 Dish” Challenge,” Shergill tweeted along with a picture.

Amid the 21 days lockdown due coronavirus, politicians and celebrities are trying their hands and doing household work.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown started on Tuesday midnight.

