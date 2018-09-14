Lodge using Gunvalson for money?

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Television personality Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend Steve Lodge is using her for money, claims her co-star from “The Real Housewives of Orange County”.

The allegation came from Gunvalson’s estranged friend Kelly Dodd, reports people.com.

“Do you think that guy is hitting it and quitting it?” Dodd asked of Steve.

“My friend was dating the girl that Steve was dating. He told the girlfriend that he’s only using Vicki for money. Swear to God. Money talks… In my book, Steve’s a bad guy,” she added.

“He’s hiding something. And everyone should know what kind of a person he is,” Dodd added.

Dodd didn’t share that with Gunvalson directly. But Tamra Judge, who heard Dodd’s claim, passed it along to Gunvalson the next day.

“Of course Kelly says that,” Gunvalson said, defending her man and denying Dodd’s claim.

“He has money. Shame on (Kelly) for talking about my relationship. It’s bulls- that everybody’s after what I have! And by the way, I don’t have that much money,” Gunvalson added.

