LoginRadius to ramp up India operations by hiring 200 people

Jaipur, July 25 (IANS) Customer identity and access management company LoginRadius on Tuesday said it would strengthen its research and development (R&D) and business operations team in India by hiring around 200 people in the country by 2020.

The Vancouver, Canada-headquartered company also has offices in Britain (London), US (San Francisco), Australia (Sydney) and India (Jaipur).

LoginRadius said it received a $17-million “Series A” funding led by ForgePoint Capital and Microsoft’s venture fund, M12.

In connection with the funding, ForgePoint Capital and M12 will join the LoginRadius’ Board of Directors.

The funds will be used to accelerate product innovation, customer acquisition and global expansion, the company said.

“With increasing customer experience expectations and growing cybersecurity threats, enterprises need a modern Cloud-based identity platform that can be the foundation for digital transformation and provide peace of mind when it comes to security,” said LoginRadius CEO and Co-founder Rakesh Soni.

“This funding is a testament of LoginRadius’ ability to deliver on this promise to our customers and sets the foundation for our future growth,” Soni added.

