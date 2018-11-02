Lohani inspects crowd-control measures at New Delhi railway station

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on Monday visited the New Delhi railway station to inspect the national transporter’s control control measures ahead of Diwali and Chhath puja celebrations.

A senior Northern Railway official said that Lohani sent out a message to all the General Managers and the Divisional Railway Managers, asking them not to drop their guard amid the festival season.

Lohani urged the railway officials to implement the rush control measures at the stations. “Counsel the drivers to stay alert during foggy season and do not put undue pressure on them. No lapses should be there in winter precautions and patrolling of tracks,” Lohani told the railway officials.

He was accompanied by several senior officials of the Northern Railways.

Later, Lohani also visited the mini-control room established at the Ajmeri Gate of the New Delhi railway station and reviewed the crowd management measures.

He also inspected foot overbridges and CCTV rooms.

–IANS

aks/shs