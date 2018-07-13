Lok Sabha adjourned briefly over Rahul’s remark

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned on Friday after ruling party members loudly objected to remarks made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a debate on the no-trust motion.

Speaking for the motion, Rahul said the Narendra Modi government wrote off debts of big corporates, but the Union Finance Minister refused to do the same for farmers’ loans.

“The Finance Minister had said that your (farmers’) loan would not be waived because you don’t wear suits, you don’t wear boots,” Gandhi said.

At this, many BJP MPs stood up and started creating a noise.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asked the Chair that Rahul Gandhi should either present the proof of whatever he was saying or he should apologise to the House.

Despite repeated requests by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to keep calm, the noise continued. The Speaker then adjourned the House for a few minutes, till 1:45 p.m.

