Lok Sabha adjourned till Saturday after brief meeting

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was was adjourned till Saturday 11 a.m. after a brief meeting on Friday, beginning the Budget session 2020.

Newly appointed MP from Ghosi Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai took oath and signed the roll of members in the Lok Sabha and took his seat soon after the House reassembled on Friday at 12.45 p.m.

Papers related to President Ram Nath Kovind’s s address to both houses of Parliament were laid followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman laying the Economic Survey on the table of the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 11 a.m. on Saturday, the day when Sitharaman will present the most expected Budget for the year 2020-2021 as the country has been passing through a crucial phase of economic slowdown.

This year’s Budget session is divided into two parts. The first part began on Friday and will go on till February 11, after which the session will be adjourned for a short break. The second half of the session will be from March 2 to April 3.

