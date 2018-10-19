Lok Sabha Speaker says India, Croatia need to engage more purposely

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday said that India enjoyed a warm and friendly relationship with Croatia, and that the two countries needed to engage more purposely.

Mahajan’s remarks came after a Croatian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric met her in the Parliament House.

Buric hoped that the ongoing visit would further strengthen the bilateral relationship. She also invited Mahajan to visit Croatia.

Buric earlier met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed boosting cooperation in trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, science and technology, and tourism and culture.

