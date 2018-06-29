London approves plan to fly giant baby Trump balloon

London, July 6 (IANS) London authorities have approved plans to fly a giant balloon depicting Donald Trump as a baby over the city during the US President’s visit.

Trump is due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May on July 13, reports the BBC.

Campaigners raised almost 18,000 pounds for the helium-filled six-metre high figure, which they said reflects Trump’s character as an “angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave permission for the balloon to fly.

A statement on behalf of Khan said that he “supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms”.

Khan’s city operations team met organisers and gave them permission to “use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp”.

Under the plans, the balloon will be allowed to fly at Parliament Square Garden for two hours on the morning of July 13.

