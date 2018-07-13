London Tube Station renamed to honour England coach Gareth Southgate

London, July 16 (IANS) In a show of appreciation for Englands good performance at the FIFA World Cup, Londons Southgate Tube station will be renamed Gareth Southgate station for 48 hours from Monday morning in honour of the squads head coach, it was announced on Monday.

The honour comes after England finished fourth at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which is the team’s best performance since the 1990 World Cup in Italy, reports Sputnik news agency.

Even though Southgate’s team lost to Croatia 1-2 in the semi-finals and then lost to Belgium 0-2 in Saturday’s third-place playoff in the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, they still won heaps of praise back home for their fresh attacking style.

“We’re delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the team by renaming the station in his honour. This is another great example of how we, and brands, can work creatively together,” Transport for London’s Underground managing director Mark Wilder said.

–IANS

