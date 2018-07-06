India

Long-term infrastructure bond could be worked out: Goyal

Kolkata, July 9 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday a long-term infrastructure bond could be worked out to ensure better cash flow to projects.

“On Saturday, I called up a meeting with the senior official of one of the largest banks. I was actually suggesting him, ‘why don’t you come up with a long-term infra development bond… say 25-year bond’,” he said at an interactive session organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

He further said: “People are not able to park their money for long-term in a good asset. Having long-term bonds for a fixed coupon this way could help people plan their cash flows better. It is a thought that I have discussed.”

Goyal said the Centre has stressed points with many financial institutions transforming into banks.

