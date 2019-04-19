Looks aren’t everything: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been named Beauty of the Year by People magazine, says she has realised that ‘looks arent everything.

The actress, who got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, is one of the Beauties of the Year in People’s Beautiful Issue.

Priyanka has also realised that “in the world we live in, the standard of beauty is not really real”.

“And that’s something that we have done to ourselves,” people.com quoted her as saying.

Looking back at the time she started working in show business, Priyanka said: “I think I realised what all it takes to actually look the way we do on magazine covers and the work we do.

“That’s when I realised looks aren’t everything, it’s the confidence with which you walk into a room, it’s the ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities.”

Her own definition of wellness revolves around skincare.

“The way that I take care of my skin is to make sure to moisturise every day,” said Priyanka, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown in 2000.

“I take off all my make-up before I go to bed, and it doesn’t have to be really difficult. I think hydration is extremely important, drinking as much water as you can. That is truly the elixir of life.”

As for her future, the actress is focused on building her brand and plans to be an “extremely glamorous old lady, who will always have an opinion on everyone”.

“I’ll be super fun and yeah, (mine) will be the house everyone will want to come to,” added the actress.

