Mexico City, July 2 (IANS) Left candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement has won the presidential elections in Mexico, according to the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The exit polls on a sample of 7,700 ballots by the electoral body had announced on Sunday that Lopez Obrador would garner between 53 and 53.8 per cent of the votes, Efe news reported.

–IANS

