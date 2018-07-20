Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda Yatra’ celebrated across Bengal

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) The ‘Bahuda Yatra’ or the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was on Sunday celebrated at Mayapur, the global headquarters of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Nadia district here along with other parts of West Bengal.

Following their stay in Gundicha temple at Prabhupad Ghat in Mayapur for nine days, the three deities went back to Rajapur temple in their opulently decorated chariots on Sunday.

The Gundicha temple was packed with people since morning as devotees were seen busy cleaning the chariots and organising the journey.

“More than 30,000 people comprising of devotees, guests and pilgrims from India as well as several countries like Australia, Spain, America, Peru, Britain, France, Brazil, Russia, China took part in the celebrations by pulling the chariots,” a ISKCON spokesperson said.

“On way back the chariots were greeted by enthusiastic crowds belonging to different communities who stood on both sides of the road. Two grand tableaus depicting Narsimha Lila and Ramchandra Lila were the special attraction in the procession,” he said.

In Kolkata, thousands of devotees pulled the chariots from Outram Road, JL Neheru Road and CIT Road to reach the city branch of ISKON temple, to celebrate the occasion of Lord Jagannath’s return, also known locally as ‘Ulto-rathayatra’.

Children across Kolkata and suburbs pulled miniature versions of the chariots to observe the occasion.

–IANS

mgr/vd