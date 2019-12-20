Lord Ram’s exile track in focus in Baghel’s Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Dec 24 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is developing all spots related to Lord Ram’s travel through the state when he was in exile as mentioned in the “Ramayana”.

These are the Ram Van Gaman sites. The state Tourism Department will develop Sitamarhi, Harchauka, Ramgarh, Shivrinarayan, Turturia, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Saptarishi ashram of Sihawa, Ramdalam of Jagdalpur and Sukma district as a part of government’s plan.

In the first step on Monday, the Congress government announced the development of eight such sities — where Lord Ram had passed or stayed during exile. The first spot to be developed is in the state capital’s Kaushalya Temple.

It is claimed that Lord Ram had passed through 75 places. Baghel had announced this in Chhattisgarh as soon as he came to power a year ago.

According to the initial inputs, the work of developing the places on the Ram Van Gaman Marg as key tourist attraction has started from the Mata Kaushalya temple in Chandkuri village of Arang tehsil of Raipur district. This ancient temple complex is being renovated and beautified.

State Home and Tourism Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has said that the construction of the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit in Chhattisgarh and beautification of the Mata Kaushalya temple complex will give a new identity to the tourism in the state.

BJP, which is in opposition in the state is questioning the intention of the Congress government.

BJP spokesperson said: “This is just vote-bank politics. These people belong to the party which neither believe in Ram Sethu nor in Ram’s existence.

“Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi), go from temple to temple but they have no faith in Ram. So these people can’t be trusted.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had already talked about these plans. He also said that the Congress is doing all this only for political gains.

According to the researchers’, Lord Ram spent more than 10 years out of 14 years of his exile in the area which is now Chhattisgarh.

Eight sites have been identified to be developed as tourist hubs in the first phase.

These sites will be well-equipped with roads as per requirement, tourist facility centres, interpretation centres, vedic village, basic facilities like water coolers, toilets, benches, electrification, restaurants etc.

