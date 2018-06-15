Lorenzo takes pole position with Ducate in Barcelona

Barcelona, June 16 (IANS) Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo on Saturday claimed the pole position in the Catalan motorcycle Grand Prix, his first with the Ducati team.

Lorenzo managed to clock a best time of 1:38.680, ahead of his compatriot and current MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) and Italian teammate Andrea Dovizioso, reports Efe.

The Catalan Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

–IANS

tri/bg