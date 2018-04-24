Los Angeles Mayor proposes aerial tram

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a proposal to build an aerial tram that will take passengers from the city’s Union Station to Dodger Stadium to ease traffic and parking problems.

Garcetti proposed the idea on Thursday at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority meeting, followed by a video clip released by his office afterwards showing how the system works, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the video, the gondola is capable of transiting more than 5,000 visitors per hour to the stadium, which is always crowded by tens of thousands of fans who appear every match day.

“I am absolutely confident that this will happen. It’s not actually crazy,” Garcetti tweeted.

The tram project’s cost is estimated at $125 million.

–IANS

ksk/mr