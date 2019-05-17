Losers in Maharashtra – Anant Geete, Sushilkumar Shinde, Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) In a shock to the Shiv Sena, party strongman and Union Minister Anant Geete was trounced by Nationalist Congress Party’s Sunil Tatkare in Raigad constituency of Maharashtra on Thursday.

Geete secured 4,18,855 votes against Tatkare’s over 4,33,918 votes, but lost a chance to make a hat-trick in the erstwhile Congress bastion.

In Solapur, former chief minister and Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde, who secured 2,38,176 votes, lost to BJP’s Mahaswami Jaisidheshwar Shivachary, who got 3,49,372 votes.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)’s Prakash Ambedkar — grandson of the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar — stood third with around 1,08,298 votes.

With around 2,37,733 votes, Ambedkar was also trailing in Akola, behind BJP’s Sanjay S. Dhotre, who scored 4,63,755 votes.

In the first result from the country’s commercial capital, BJP’s Manoj Kotak was declared the winner from Mumbai North-East. Securing over 5,12,437 votes, Kotak defeated his main NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil, who got around 2,86,962 votes.

From Ahmednagar, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, son of former Congress Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, trounced his nearest NCP rival Sangram A. Jagtap. Sujay Vikhe-Patil secured over 5,88,094 votes, while Jagtap got around 3,49,934 votes.

–IANS

qn/rtp