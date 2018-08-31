Lottery ticket robber charged with 2 convenience store thefts

Some robbers hit convenience stores for cigarettes, others for cash but one Brampton robber hit two convenience stores seeking lottery tickets.

A Brampton man has been charged with two Toronto convenience store robberies in which lottery tickets were the target. This week 25-year-old Qasim Sikandari ran out of luck.

The first robbery was June 29 at a store in the area of Annette Street and Windermere Avenue in Toronto. The second was July 3 in the area of Weston Road and Lambton Avenue.

In both, the clerks struggled with a man who could well be Sikandari who grabbed entire trays of lottery tickets and attempted to take off. -CINEWS