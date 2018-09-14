Louise Redknapp pays birthday tribute to her mother

London, Sep 19 (IANS) On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, singer Louise Redknapp got emotional and thanked her mother for her constant support.

The 43-year-old posted a throwback picture of herself with her mother Lynne online, and captioned it: “Happy birthday mum, thanks for being by my side. Love this pic. Makes me smile every time.”

Louise has no doubt relied on her mother’s support since ending her marriage to football player Jamie Redknapp last year. The pair had been married for 19 years before finally calling it a day.

But the singer, who shares sons Charlie, 14, and Beau, 9, with her former husband, proved she’s handling life as a single mother well as she opened up about life with her boys earlier in the year.

