Louise Thompson, Ryan Libbey engaged

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Television personality Louise Thompson has got engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Libbey at a private getaway.

The couple announced the news during an interview with Ok! Magazine. They revealed that the engagement took place on August 4 on the occasion of Libbey’s birthday.

“I’m still shell-shocked. I’ve been crying solidly for three days. It’s the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life,” said the “Made in Chelsea’ actress.

Thompson also said how Libbey proposed on his birthday after asking her to go for a hike, which she really did not want to do. But after finding a private spot, Libbey asked her to marry him.

“He dropped to one knee and opened the box. I had to catch my breath because I thought I was going to faint,” added Thompson.

The couple started dating in 2016.

