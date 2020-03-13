Louisiana postpones primary over COVID-19

Washington, March 14 (IANS) Louisiana has postponed the scheduled April 4 primary due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first US state to take such a move.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on Friday to move the election to June 20, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said the change could result in Louisiana losing at least half of its delegates, due to a potential violation of their timing rule that all states hold contests by June 9, said a CBS report.

“We will continue to work with every state party as they adjust their delegate selection plans around coronavirus.

“Any violation of our rules could result in a penalty that would include a state losing at least half of its delegates. This change will be reviewed by the Rules and Bylaws Committee,” Xinhua news agency quoted a DNC spokesperson as saying to CBS News on Friday.

Currently, the state has at least 30 coronavirus cases.

The move came on the same day President Donald Trumpdeclared a national emergency “to unleash the full power of the federal government” against the outbreak in the country and that up to $50 billion will be available to states and territories to meet the challenge.

The declaration came as the number of coronavirus cases in the US hit 1,800 with 41 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/