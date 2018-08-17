Love, happiness, togetherness: Wishes pour in for Priyanka, Nick

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood sent in good wishes in abundance for actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, who made their relationship official here on Saturday with a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony.

Gigi Hadid, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Ileana D’Cruz and Laura Brown are some of the known names to have congratulated them.

After months of speculation, the “Fashion” actress took to her Instagram account to make it official that she is “taken” with her “heart and soul”, while Nick introduced her as the “Future Mrs Jonas”.

Here’s what the celebrities wrote after Nick and Priyanka shared an intimate photograph from the ceremony:

Preity Zinta: Congratulations to my dear Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their new journey together. Wish you both loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Ting.

Hrithik Roshan: Huge congratulations

Gigi Hadid: So happy for you two.

Laura Brown: Welcome to the club.

Bipasha Basu: Congratulations sweetheart. Have a beautiful life together forever.

Malaika Arora Khan: Congratulations girl

Sophie Choudhary: They say love happens when you least expect it. So thrilled for one of my favourite girls Priyanka Chopra. You both look beautiful and so happy together. Stay blessed always, big love. P.S. He sure makes for a cute videshi desi boy.

Bhumi Pednekar: Wow, congratulations. Love and happiness.

Masaba Gupta: Lovely. Congratulations.

Ashish Chowdhary: Couldn’t be happier Priyanka Chopra and it’s because you look so happy, and that’s exactly how I’d want you to be forever. You’re the sweetest and kindest girl, and nothing less than a giant world of happiness is what you deserve. God bless you, Nick Jonas and your families.

Neha Dhupia: Congratulations Pee Cee.

Urvashi Rautela: Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

Abhishek Kapoor: Heartiest congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Have a blast you guys.

–IANS

