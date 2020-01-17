Lovely, Yusuf, Lamba in Cong 1st list for Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath, ex-Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, Haroon Yusuf and Alka Lamba have figured in the Congress first list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, released here on Saturday.

While Lovely will contest from Gandhi Nagar, Yusuf has been nominated for the Ballimaran seat and Tirath from the Patel Nagar constituency.

Sitting MLA from Dwarka Adarsh Shashtri, who earlier in the day joined the Congress after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been given the ticket from the same seat.

The party has fielded Lamba from the Chandani Chowk seat, which she won on the AAP ticket in 2015. Party spokesperson Radhika Khera has been fielded from the Janakpuri seat and Akansha Ola from Model Town.

Poonam Azad, former MP Kirti Azad’s wife, has been fielded from Sangam Vihar, and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra’s elder daughter Shivani Chopra has been named from Kalkaji.

Satbir Sharma has been fielded from Sadar Bazar and Rajesh Lilothia from Mangol Puri (SC) seat. Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishnagar, and Chaudhry Mateen Ahmed from Seelampur.

The Congress has not yet announced candidate from New Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal and from Patparganj against Manish Sisodia.

The AAP has announced candidates for all the 70 seats, while the BJP has given ticket for 57 seats.

The Congress is expected to soon announce 12 more candidates, leaving four seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal, alliance partner.

The party had already finalised most of the names, said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

The election results will be declared on February 11.

–IANS

