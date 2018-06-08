‘Loveratri’ teaser to be attached with ‘Race 3’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The teaser of Salman Khan Films’ next film titled “Loveratri” will be attached to “Race 3”, starring Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Films is all set to deliver dual treats this year, with two festive releases. While “Race 3” will be releasing on the auspicious occasion of Eid most likely on Friday, their next production “Loveratri” will release in theatres in time for Navratri.

“Loveratri” introduces debutants Aayush Sharma, who is Salman’s brother-in-law, and Warina Hussain, in a love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri. Abhiraj Minawala will also be making his directorial debut with the film.

Encashing on the festive release of “Race 3”, the makers will be giving a sneak peek into their upcoming festive release “Loveratri”, read a statement.

The romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release on October 5.

